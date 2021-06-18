Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Earnings of $5.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report $5.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $3.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $22.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $20.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $486.08 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $343.19 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.16. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

