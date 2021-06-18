Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to post sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.68 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

