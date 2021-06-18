Brokers Issue Forecasts for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $71,444,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.