Brokers Set Expectations for Kelt Exploration Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter.

KEL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.32.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$3.39 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$1.34 and a 52 week high of C$3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$639.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson purchased 40,200 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,096,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,185,760.40.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

