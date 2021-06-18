Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is Prospector Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,300 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up 2.1% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Brown & Brown worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.13. 19,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

