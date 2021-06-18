BSCPAD Price Hits $1.14 on Exchanges (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $37.09 million and $209,434.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00135995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00184361 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.48 or 0.00876459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,853.12 or 0.99924525 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

