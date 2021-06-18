BTMX Reaches Market Cap of $345.10 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTMX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00059393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00737733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00083307 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.