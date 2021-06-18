Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,274.29 ($29.71).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,339 ($30.56) on Friday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,054 ($26.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a market cap of £7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total value of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Insiders sold 29,867 shares of company stock worth $72,531,988 over the last three months.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

