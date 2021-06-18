Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Update

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.
Shares of BURL stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.58. The company had a trading volume of 594,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $168.46 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.24.
In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
