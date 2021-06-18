Burness Kathryn Chisholm Sells 20,000 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.

CPX traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,447. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.13. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$26.13 and a 52-week high of C$41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

