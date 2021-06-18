Burst (BURST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $65,324.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. Burst has a market capitalization of $39.68 million and approximately $65,324.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.