Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Cap of $109.55 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $109.55 million and $19.52 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.46 or 0.00435733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000553 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,685,109,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,437,824,219 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.