Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Cabot worth $23,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Cabot stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

