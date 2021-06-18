Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 40867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 410,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,652.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 135,511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

