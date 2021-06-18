Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.91. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,212,056. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

