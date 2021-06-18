CafeSwap Token Price Tops $1.94 on Major Exchanges (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00005414 BTC on popular exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $34,271.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00184096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.00883241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,846.88 or 1.00249287 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 3,761,915 coins and its circulating supply is 3,748,532 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

