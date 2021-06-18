Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14). 162,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 617,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £672.55 million and a PE ratio of 58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 16.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

