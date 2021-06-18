CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00135995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00184361 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.48 or 0.00876459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,853.12 or 0.99924525 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

