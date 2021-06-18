Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,915,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,452 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,066,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after buying an additional 806,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

