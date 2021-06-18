Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302,873 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Camden Property Trust worth $29,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,018,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.38. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $135.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

