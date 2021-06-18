Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,643 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Cameco worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.61 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

