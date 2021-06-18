Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Camtek worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $36.85 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

