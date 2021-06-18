Canaccord Genuity Boosts Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target to C$16.50

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ET. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Evertz Technologies stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.28. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.17.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,954,690.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

