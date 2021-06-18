Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells C$1,100,175.00 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$1,100,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,787.70.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.70, for a total transaction of C$361,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00.

TSE CM traded down C$0.78 on Friday, reaching C$144.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,699,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,200. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$133.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$89.42 and a 52 week high of C$148.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$152.62.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

