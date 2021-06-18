Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Canoo by 210.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 157,035 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canoo by 1,405.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 1,019,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.