Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.71.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.