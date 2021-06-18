Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cantaloupe posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $886.04 million, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 2.16. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,951,000. First Washington CORP acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

