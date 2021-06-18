Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:COF opened at $153.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

