Capital One Financial Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $20.38.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $729,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

