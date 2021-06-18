Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.36

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $3.59. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 220,468 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSFFF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

