Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.23 Million

Analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post $63.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.89 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $280.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $110.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,148,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,544. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

