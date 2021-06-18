CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Update

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 13th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,427,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CarMax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05. CarMax has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

