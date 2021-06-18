CarMax (KMX) to Release Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarMax stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

