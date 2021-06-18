Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $31,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,677,000 after buying an additional 156,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.