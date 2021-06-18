Carry Market Cap Hits $57.49 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $57.49 million and approximately $763,710.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00040697 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,873,656 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.