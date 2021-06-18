Cartesi Market Cap Hits $192.56 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $192.56 million and $45.10 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00135730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00184186 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,410.92 or 1.01029758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,553,773 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

