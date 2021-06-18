Caspian Price Hits $0.0256 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $13,972.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Caspian has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

