Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $401.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

