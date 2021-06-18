Cavalier Investments LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,637 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.04. 225,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,518,456. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.