CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 522.0 days.

CCDBF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $56.23 on Friday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

