CCUniverse 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $171.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $21,081.17 and approximately $171.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

