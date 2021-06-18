CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Financial Comparison

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Merchants Bank and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $56.07 billion 3.82 $14.10 billion $2.75 15.42 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 25.15% 15.47% 1.24% CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for China Merchants Bank and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats CCUR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 142 branches; 1,724 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,559 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operated a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

