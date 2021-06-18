CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading 4.1% Higher

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) traded up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.39. 33,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,071,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $919.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. As a group, analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

