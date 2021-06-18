Celo Price Reaches $2.44 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00006793 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $598.55 million and $41.85 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

