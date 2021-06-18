Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $5.25. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 30,746 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

