Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.09. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 6,570 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $670.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.0552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 13.37%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

