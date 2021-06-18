Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.09. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 6,570 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $670.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.
