Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Centene stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

