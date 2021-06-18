Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in May

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 552,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 13th total of 640,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPF shares. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

CPF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. 345,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $743.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.