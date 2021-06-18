Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Tops $91.96 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $91.96 million and approximately $859,616.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00738372 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00083252 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

