Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,130,698 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Cereplast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

